Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa share the origin of their whirlwind romance

Tsitsipas and Badosa were scheduled to play in mixed doubles

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
Love was in the air at the All England Club, especially for tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

Tsitsipas and Badosa's blossoming relationship began to surface on the third day of Wimbledon. The 24-year-old Tsitsipas won his first-round match, and during a post-match interview, Badosa was referred to as the Spanish player's "girlfriend."

"You are also playing in the doubles here with your brother, Petros, and you’re playing in the mixed doubles with your girlfriend Paula Badosa," BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Bados leave the clubhouse

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Paula Badosa of Spain leave the clubhouse during day one of the Mallorca Championships 2023 at Mallorca Country Club June 26, 2023, in Mallorca, Spain. (Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tsitsipas responded by smiling and nodding and pointed toward Badosa.

Badosa then pumped her fist, and the crowd started to cheer.

Gnanasegaram also told Tsitsipas Badosa was victorious in her first-round match.

"Oh I just found out. I had no idea. Congratulations," Tsitsipas said as Badosa smiled and put her hands together in the shape of a heart.

Stefanos Tsitsipas running

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece runs to play a forehand during a men's singles quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the French Open at Roland Garros June 6, 2023, in Paris. (Andy Cheung/Getty Images)

In January, Tsitsipas advanced to the men's singles final at the Australian Open. He spoke to the BBC about playing in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions with his sibling and Badosa.

"It’s honestly a pleasure to be doing this with people, some of them have entered my life recently, and I would have never done it if wasn’t for that. So, Paulita let's do it," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas also recently revealed the pair's whirlwind romance started with a text message.

"It started in Rome with a message from me when she beat Ons Jabeur in the second round," he told Greek press at Wimbledon. "I watched the match, and I really liked the way she played and handled the situation against a very good clay player.

Stefanos Tsitsipas reacts after a practice session

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Paula Badosa of Spain react after a practice session at the Mallorca Championships 2023 at Mallorca Country Club June 26, 2023, in Mallorca, Spain. (Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

"I sent her congratulations, and the whole story started like that."

Tsitsipas added there were "so many signs" that brought them together.

At Wimbledon, Tsitsipas defeated British player Andy Murray in the second round. Badosa retired with a back injury during her second-round match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk Friday.

The injury also forced Badosa to pull out of her mixed doubles match with Tsitsipas, which was scheduled for Saturday. She said the "smartest thing" to do was to stop playing.

