Tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa share the origin of their whirlwind romance

Love was in the air at the All England Club, especially for tennis stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

Tsitsipas and Badosa's blossoming relationship began to surface on the third day of Wimbledon. The 24-year-old Tsitsipas won his first-round match, and during a post-match interview, Badosa was referred to as the Spanish player's "girlfriend."

"You are also playing in the doubles here with your brother, Petros, and you’re playing in the mixed doubles with your girlfriend Paula Badosa," BBC presenter Karthi Gnanasegaram said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tsitsipas responded by smiling and nodding and pointed toward Badosa.

PRINCESS KATE GIVES WIMBLEDON CHAMPION ROGER FEDERER A LENGTHY STANDING OVATION AT THE ALL ENGLAND CLUB

Badosa then pumped her fist, and the crowd started to cheer.

Gnanasegaram also told Tsitsipas Badosa was victorious in her first-round match.

"Oh I just found out. I had no idea. Congratulations," Tsitsipas said as Badosa smiled and put her hands together in the shape of a heart.

In January, Tsitsipas advanced to the men's singles final at the Australian Open. He spoke to the BBC about playing in the doubles and mixed doubles competitions with his sibling and Badosa.

"It’s honestly a pleasure to be doing this with people, some of them have entered my life recently, and I would have never done it if wasn’t for that. So, Paulita let's do it," Tsitsipas said.

Tsitsipas also recently revealed the pair's whirlwind romance started with a text message.

"It started in Rome with a message from me when she beat Ons Jabeur in the second round," he told Greek press at Wimbledon. "I watched the match, and I really liked the way she played and handled the situation against a very good clay player.

"I sent her congratulations, and the whole story started like that."

Tsitsipas added there were "so many signs" that brought them together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At Wimbledon, Tsitsipas defeated British player Andy Murray in the second round. Badosa retired with a back injury during her second-round match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk Friday.

The injury also forced Badosa to pull out of her mixed doubles match with Tsitsipas, which was scheduled for Saturday. She said the "smartest thing" to do was to stop playing.