Anderson ousted in Spain

Valencia, Spain (SportsNetwork.com) - Former University of Illinois standout Kevin Anderson suffered a first-round upset Monday at the $2 million Valencia Open tennis event.

Wild card and Spanish crowd favorite Roberto Bautista Agut upended the 6- foot-8 eighth-seeded Anderson 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 in 2 hours, 26 minutes on the indoor hardcourts at the City of Arts and Sciences. Anderson bowed out despite out-acing Bautista Agut, 15-2.

Also on Day 1, Russian Dmitry Tursunov whipped Spaniard Albert Montanes 6-4, 6-1 and Spain's Marcel Granollers was leading Janko Tipsarevic 2-1 when the former top-10 Serb retired. Granollers captured this event in 2011 and was the runner-up in 2010. Montanes was a Valencia finalist in 2004.

The top seeds here are last week's Stockholm runner-up David Ferrer and last week's Vienna titlist Tommy Haas. Ferrer is the reigning Valencia champion, also titled here in 2010, and was the runner-up back in 2005.

The 2013 Valencia champion will collect $490,000.