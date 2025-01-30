Expand / Collapse search
American ice skater Anton Spiridonov 'was not on' the plane that collided with an Army helicopter

Several ice skaters were aboard the commercial jet, US Figure Skating confirmed

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Rescue diver details recovery efforts in DC plane crash Video

Rescue diver details recovery efforts in DC plane crash

Former Navy SEAL and rescue diver Jake Zweig joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss ongoing recovery efforts for victims of a plane collision near Reagan National Airport. 

U.S. ice skater Anton Spiridonov refuted claims suggesting he was on board the commercial jet that collided in midair with an Army helicopter Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"Russian news outlets have included me on a list of presumed people on the flight from Wichita to Washington D.C.," the skater shared on Instagram

"I was NOT on this flight, thank you for everyone’s concern for my safety. My heart goes out to all the families affected by this tragedy." 

Figure skater Anton Spiridonov

Anton Spiridonov bows after skating in the championship free dance competition during the U.S. figure skating championships at SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., Jan. 28, 2023. (Kyle Terada/USA Today Sports)

Spiridonov won the silver medal at the World University Games in 2023. He also finished sixth at the U.S. Championships that same year. Spiridonov also paid tribute to his father's former "skating partner," Inna Volyanskaya. 

"Dads skating partner," he wrote on a post to his Instagram story. "Rest in peace, Inna."

Flight 5342 carried 60 passengers and four crew members, according to a statement from American Airlines. The flight took off from an airport in Wichita, Kansas.

Authorities confirmed there were three U.S. service members aboard the Army Black Hawk helicopter when the aircraft departed Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. The airfield is located about 15 miles southwest of Reagan Washington National.

Emergency response units respond to the crash site of an American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter

Emergency units respond to the crash site of an American Airlines plane and Black Hawk helicopter on the Potomac River in Arlington, Va., Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025. (Leigh Green for Fox News Digital)

The passenger jet and the military helicopter both crashed into the Potomac River as the commercial plane was approaching one of the airport runways. In a news conference Thursday morning, officials confirmed that 27 bodies from the plane and one from the Black Hawk helicopter had been pulled from the frigid waters.

U.S. Figure Skating released a statement confirming that "several members of our skating community" were aboard the flight. The organization said they were returning home from a development camp after the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas, which concluded Sunday.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

