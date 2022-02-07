Expand / Collapse search
Alvin Kamara, Pro Bowl running back, arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

Las Vegas police said they were dispatched to a hospital on Saturday night and received a report about a battery inside a nightclub

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Alvin Kamara, the star NFL running back, was arrested Sunday-- shortly after playing in the Pro Bowl-- for his alleged involvement in a brutal beating the previous night that took place inside a Las Vegas club.

Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where the 26-year-old was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said the alleged victim identified Kamara as the suspect. 

Alvin Kamara walks the sidelines during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara walks the sidelines during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on February 06, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Few details were released about the alleged incident. City police said they were dispatched to a hospital on Saturday night and received a report about a battery inside a nightclub.

Alvin Kamara stands on the field before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Alvin Kamara stands on the field before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35.  (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) ( Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Reports said Kamara was arrested after playing in the Pro Bowl where he had four catches for 23 yards. He plays for the New Orleans Saints. This was his fifth Pro Bowl in as many seasons. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated. 

His bail was set at $5,000 and he has a court hearing on Monday, the Associated Press reported. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report

