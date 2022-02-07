Alvin Kamara, Pro Bowl running back, arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

Alvin Kamara, the star NFL running back, was arrested Sunday-- shortly after playing in the Pro Bowl-- for his alleged involvement in a brutal beating the previous night that took place inside a Las Vegas club.

Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention Center where the 26-year-old was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Police said the alleged victim identified Kamara as the suspect.

Few details were released about the alleged incident. City police said they were dispatched to a hospital on Saturday night and received a report about a battery inside a nightclub.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Reports said Kamara was arrested after playing in the Pro Bowl where he had four catches for 23 yards. He plays for the New Orleans Saints. This was his fifth Pro Bowl in as many seasons. He signed a five-year, $75 million contract in 2020, according to Sports Illustrated.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His bail was set at $5,000 and he has a court hearing on Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report