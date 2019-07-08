Expand / Collapse search
Women’s World Cup
Published

Allie Long briefly drops American flag during World Cup celebration, Kelley O'Hara picks it up

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Just moments after the U.S. women’s soccer team defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to secure their second straight World Cup title, midfielder Allie Long came under fire for briefly dropping the American flag during her celebration with Golden Boot winner and outspoken Trump critic Megan Rapinoe.

Long dropped the flag on the ground to do the choreographed celebration with Rapinoe, her teammate on the National Women’s Soccer League’s Reign FC, and Alex Morgan.

Soon after, Long was criticized on social media for the flag drop.

Kelley O’Hara, who was knocked out of the match with concussion-like symptoms, was praised, however, for running in and picking the flag up soon after it had been dropped.

The Americans defeated the Dutch, 2-0, thanks to goals from Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_.