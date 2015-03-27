All-Star 2B Chase Utley is back for the Phillies 7 weeks after having thumb surgery

The Philadelphia Phillies have activated All-Star second baseman Chase Utley from the disabled list, less than seven weeks after he had thumb surgery.

Utley tore a ligament in his thumb sliding into second base in a game at Cincinnati on June 28. He had surgery on July 1 and was expected to miss at least eight weeks. But he's expected to be in the lineup for the start of a three-game series against San Francisco on Tuesday night.

To make room for Utley, infielder/outfielder Greg Dobbs was designated for assignment. Dobbs was hitting .191 with four homers and 14 RBIs in 76 games.

Utley is batting .277 with 11 homers and 37 RBIs.