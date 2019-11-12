Colin Kaepernick to hold Saturday workout in Atlanta, all NFL teams invited

Colin Kaepernick may get his shot to return to professional football.

According to a memo obtained by ESPN, all 32 NFL teams were informed Tuesday that the free-agent quarterback will hold a private workout on Saturday in Atlanta, which will include an interview portion in addition to on-field work.

"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them," the memo said. "We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career."

On Tuesday night, Kaepernick tweeted his excitement for a second chance: “I’m just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

Kaepernick began kneeling during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" to call attention to police brutality in America during the 2016 preseason. He has not played since he opted out of his contract following that season.

In September, the 32-year-old posted a video to Instagram showing off his purported readiness to suit up.

In 2016, Kaepernick played in 12 games and started 11 of them. He threw for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, the 49ers won just one of the 11 games he started. He led San Francisco to their second win of the season in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams, throwing a touchdown pass to Rod Streater before running the ball in for the go-ahead two-point conversion with 31 seconds left in the game.

The Baltimore Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 when starting quarterback Joe Flacco was dealing with a back injury that would keep him out for the entire preseason. Owner Steve Bisciotti said he consulted with fans and the team ultimately passed.

Kaepernick also met with the Seattle Seahawks a couple of years ago, but head coach Pete Carroll said he should be a starter in the league and the team only wanted a backup for Russell Wilson.

Earlier this month, Kaepernick spent his 32nd birthday helping to feed the homeless in Oakland, Calif.

Kaepernick’s representatives repeatedly have said that the quarterback is ready to play for a team again and last month debunked what they called “false narratives.”

Supporters of Kaepernick have accused NFL owners of blackballing him over his protests.