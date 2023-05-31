Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Alex Rodriguez shares cautionary tale after receiving common health diagnosis: ‘Take care of your teeth’

Rodriguez said he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez is urging Americans to keep up with their health after revealing Wednesday that he was diagnosed with early-stage gum disease. 

During an interview with "CBS Mornings," the famous MLB slugger shared the news, adding he was shocked at how many people in the U.S. share a similar diagnosis. 

Alex Rodriguez speaks prior to the World Baseball Classic Semifinals between Team Japan and Team Mexico at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"Looks can be deceiving," Rodriguez said with a smile.

"I just recently went to see my dentist and not thinking anything about any gum disease. And the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease." 

FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, former baseball player Alex Rodriguez reports from the field during the MLB baseball All-Star Game in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Rodriguez, who recently partnered up with OraPharma to raise awareness about the issue, offered his advice: "Go out there and take care of your teeth."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 46% of adults 30 or older show signs of gum disease, which is the leading cause of tooth loss. 

Dental x-ray

A dentist has voiced an uptick in tooth fractures amid the coronavirus pandemic. (iStock) (iStock)

Rodriguez said he didn’t know what led to his diagnosis but told CBS that it was more "prevalent in our Black and Brown communities, especially my Latino community."

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.