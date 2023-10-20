Alex Rodriguez doesn't understand why Yankees haven't retired his No. 13: 'It bothers me'

From 2004 through 2016, Alex Rodriguez was a cornerstone of the New York Yankees, earning multiple All-Star appearances and playing a big role in their 2009 World Series victory.

His accomplishments with the team – 351 home runs, ranking sixth in franchise history – give him an argument to have his No. 13 retired among the illustrious group that sits in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium today.

In fact, it rubs the three-time MVP the wrong way that his number hasn't been retired by the team yet.

"Of course, it bothers me," Rodriguez said on "Evan & Tiki" with Evan Roberts and Tiki Barber on Wednesday. "It’s less about bother, but of course it would be nice to be recognized in one of the coolest places to be in Yankee history, but that’s not my decision."

Not only has his No. 13 not been retired, but one of the most disastrous free agent signees in the modern era for New York – Joey Gallo – was allowed to wear it when he came to the team in 2021.

"It did not make me happy," Rodriguez told Roberts and Barber.

When Rodriguez finally ended his 22-year career, 12 of which were with the Yankees, the Bombers didn't have anyone using his No. 13 until Gallo came along via a trade with the Texas Rangers during the 2021 campaign.

In 140 games, Gallo hit a putrid .159/.291/.368 with 194 strikeouts, 25 homers and 46 RBI.

Rodriguez noted that his relationship with Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner is "fine," though he admitted to being pretty critical of his former squad in his role as an MLB analyst for FOX and ESPN.

"I'm too critical to the Yankees, and that doesn't help my case," Rodriguez said. "But I get paid to tell the truth, and if you guys ask me a question, I'm going to tell you exactly as aI see it and not sugarcoat it because I want my number retired. If it's not retired, so be it."

While Rodriguez certainly has the career accolades to be a Hall of Famer, let alone have the Yankees retire his number, his image in baseball will forever be tainted by his steroids suspension that came in 2014 by arbitrator Fredric Horowitz. It was the entire 162-game season – a record-setting suspension – though it was initially supposed to be 211 games for his role in MLB's Biogenesis scandal.

Because of that, Rodriguez's claim for Cooperstown falls into the category that Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and many others have, as voters continue to keep those stars from the Steroid Era out of the Hall.

Perhaps the same is happening for the Yankees, but Rodriguez certainly believes that his No. 13 should be next to those of Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio and his former teammate Derek Jeter among many others.