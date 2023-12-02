Alabama upsets top ranked Georgia in SEC Championship, creating more playoff selection uncertainty

The two-time defending national champions and the reigning SEC champions Georgia Bulldogs entered Saturday's title game in Atlanta with a perfect regular season record.

The Bulldogs were the favorites to win this year's SEC Championship, but, Nick Saban and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide had other plans.

Alabama defeated Georgia 27-24, creating potential chaos for the College Football Playoff committee.

Saturday's game marked the fourth matchup between Georgia and Alabama in the SEC title game. At some point in each of the past three games, the Bulldogs held a double-digit lead over the Tide. But, each time Alabama managed to rally and ultimately won all three games.

This time, Georgia did not take a double-digit lead at any point. However, the Bulldogs did score the first touchdown of the game and jumped out to a seven-point lead in the first quarter.

A key moment happened in the second half, when Georgia quarterback Carson Beck's hand-off to Daijun Edwards was misplayed. The ball fell to the turf and was recovered by Alabama.

The turnover led to an Alabama field goal.

Saban said overcoming deficits and finishing tough games has been his team’s modus operandi all year.

"It should be a lesson for everybody in life: Overcome adversity, man. If you have the ability to do that, you have a great chance to be successful," Saban said after Alabama's thrilling comeback over Auburn last week.

Only three team have advanced to the College Football Playoff following a conference championship game lost. Georgia will certainly hope to be the fourth team to make it.