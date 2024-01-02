Alabama star Dallas Turner plots NFL future immediately after Rose Bowl loss: 'I'm gone'

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner wasted no time on Monday after the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff loss to Michigan, telling reporters he is planning on entering the NFL Draft.

Alabama lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, 27-20. The Wolverines were able to score in overtime and then stop Jalen Milroe from tying the game. Turner had three tackles, including one sack, against Michigan.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm gone," Turner said, via ESPN. "Ain't no ifs, ands or buts about it."

Turner’s sack was the only one Alabama got on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The junior star defender had 53 tackles and 10 sacks in 14 games for the Crimson Tide this season.

Alabama was able to sneak into the College Football Playoff after winning the SEC Championship and leapfrogging Florida State.

WASHINGTON FENDS OFF TEXAS IN THRILLING HALF, ADVANCES TO CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

"It sucks knowing that I won't win what I came here for, you know?" Turner added. "I came here to be a national championship and I won't never be a national champion."

Turner is expected to be a first-round pick in a loaded draft class come spring. There are plenty of teams who could use linebackers and prolific edge rushers for that matter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turner was the 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All-American this season.