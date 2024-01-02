Expand / Collapse search
Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama star Dallas Turner plots NFL future immediately after Rose Bowl loss: 'I'm gone'

Turner was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner wasted no time on Monday after the Crimson Tide’s College Football Playoff loss to Michigan, telling reporters he is planning on entering the NFL Draft.

Alabama lost to Michigan in the Rose Bowl, 27-20. The Wolverines were able to score in overtime and then stop Jalen Milroe from tying the game. Turner had three tackles, including one sack, against Michigan.

Dallas Turner makes a stop

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, #15, celebrates after a defensive stop during the first half of the Rose Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Michigan on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Pasadena, California. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

"I'm gone," Turner said, via ESPN. "Ain't no ifs, ands or buts about it."

Turner’s sack was the only one Alabama got on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The junior star defender had 53 tackles and 10 sacks in 14 games for the Crimson Tide this season.

Alabama was able to sneak into the College Football Playoff after winning the SEC Championship and leapfrogging Florida State.

Dallas Turner and AJ Barner

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner, #15, reacts against Michigan tight end AJ Barner, #89, after a tackle in the first half of the 110th Rose Bowl game in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

"It sucks knowing that I won't win what I came here for, you know?" Turner added. "I came here to be a national championship and I won't never be a national champion."

Turner is expected to be a first-round pick in a loaded draft class come spring. There are plenty of teams who could use linebackers and prolific edge rushers for that matter.

Dallas Turner rushes JJ McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy, #9 of the Michigan Wolverines, is hit by Dallas Turner, #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide, during the Rose Bowl between University of Alabama and University of Michigan at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Turner was the 2023 SEC Defensive Player of the Year and was named an All-American this season.

