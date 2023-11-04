Alabama rallies in second half against LSU to boost College Football Playoff chances

Don't look now, but the Alabama Crimson Tide are making a late push to be a part of the final four.

The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide rallied late over No. 14 LSU for a 42-28 victory, keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive.

LSU took a 28-21 lead to begin the third quarter when Josh Williams ran for a two-yard score. However, their offense would stall after that, and the Crimson Tide’s did what it did for most of the first half.

The Bama offense had a chance to score on all but one drive in the first half: they scored three touchdowns, missed a field goal, and threw an interception. But after LSU took the third quarter lead, they ran for all 70 yards on their ensuing scoring drive, with Roydell Williams ending it with a 16-yard score to tie the game. The Bama defense forced a punt, and then needed just six plays to score again and go up a touchdown.

Jayden Daniels then threw an interception early in the fourth quarter on LSU’s side of the field, and the Tide took a 42-28 lead just one play after a horse collar tackle gave Bama a 1st and goal. Daniels, though, suffered a concussion on his pick, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The Tigers then went three-and-out when Jay Bramblett took over, but Alabama missed the field goal to make it a three-possession game. However, LSU turned the ball over on downs, essentially icing the game. Bama scored 21 unanswered points to earn the victory.

Jalen Milroe went 15-for-23 for 219 yards, but he ran for 155 yards on 20 carries (he was sacked twice for a loss of 12), scoring four touchdowns on the ground. Jase McClellan also scored.

Daniels went 15-for-25 for 219 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick, but also had a day on the ground. He rushed for 163 yards on his 11 carries, one of which was a touchdown. LSU receiver Malik Nabers had 171 yards on his 10 receptions, while he and Kyren Lacy each found the end zone.

The Tide improved to 8-1 (6-0) on the season, while LSU fell to 6-3 (4-2).

Alabama will visit Kentucky next week, while LSU will host the Florida Gators.