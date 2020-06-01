Alabama's Nick Saban on racial tension in US: 'It's time to love each other'

Alabama football coach Nick Saban was among the athletes and coaches Sunday who addressed the protests stemming from the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

Floyd’s police-involved death last week kicked off widespread protests and unrest across the nation. Video showed Floyd being arrested when Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on the man’s neck. Floyd died while in police custody and Chauvin, who was later fired from the force, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, authorities said Friday.

Saban said in a statement he was “shocked and angered” by the deaths of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville, Ky., police in March, and Arbery was killed by a father and son in Georgia while jogging in February.

“We’re at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy, and most importantly ... it’s time to love each other. Every life is precious, and we much understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us,” Saban’s statement read.

“I’ve always been inspired and encouraged by examples set by those who came before us like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, and so many others who devoted their lives to finding peaceful ways to rid our society of social inequalities. As Dr. King said, ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied to a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.’ We are all part of this and we must bash these types of injustices in not just our country, but our world. The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”

Saban’s statement echoed several other coaches’ statements in the days after Floyd’s death.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, Penn State’s James Franklin, Wisconsin’s Barry Alvarez, Oregon’s Mario Cristobal, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, and Georgia’s Kirby Smart all released statements on racism and injustice last week.