Alabama's Najee Harris says ESPN draft expert can 'kiss my a--'

The running back, who is arguably the top NFL prospect at his position, is all set to argue with one of ESPN’s top draft experts.

Alabama’s Najee Harris made an appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast" this week, and the ESPN NFL Insider read draft expert Todd McShay’s analysis of him, which included McShay saying that the running back showed "improvement" in the passing game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Harris, who hauled in 43 receptions for 425 yards and four scores as a receiving threat for the Crimson Tide in 2020, wasn’t thrilled with McShay’s assessment, so he fired back a brutally honest response to Schefter.

"I think Todd McShay can kiss my a--," Harris said.

BYU'S ZACH WILSON IS 'BRETT FAVRE-ISH', EX-JETS QB SAYS

Harris, who is considered to be one of the top two running backs in the 2021 draft class alongside Clemson’s Travis Etienne, felt like he didn’t have many opportunities during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Alabama. This past year, he felt like he was used more as an option in the passing attack with quarterback Mac Jones.

"How is he gonna say ‘He showed better production?’ … I didn’t have an opportunity to show I could catch," Harris explained. "It’s not ’cause I can’t, it’s because I wasn’t in the game to show people I could catch. So let’s just stop looking at the stat sheet and watch the game."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Honored with the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the country’s top running back, Harris piled up 1,466 yards on 251 carries with 26 rushing touchdowns. Harris set Alabama career records with 57 total scores, 3,843 rushing yards, and 46 rushing touchdowns. He should step into an NFL offense and make an immediate impact right away.