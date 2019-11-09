LSU holds off Alabama in much-anticipated shootout

LSU staked their claim to being the No.1 team in the nation on Saturday, while Joe Burrow staked his claim to the Heisman Trophy.

Before a crowd of more than 100,000 people at Bryant-Denny Stadium -- including the president and first lady -- Burrow completed 31 of 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns as LSU knocked off Alabama 46-41 in the first regular-season matchup between the top two teams in the Associated Press poll since the Tigers and the Tide squared off in 2011.

The Tigers, ranked second in the College Football Playoff rankings, appeared to take control of the game with a 23-point second quarter in which Burrow threw for two touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire (180 all-purpose yards) ran for a score and caught one of Burrow's touchdown passes. The duo's 13-yard hookup gave LSU a 33-13 lead at halftime, the largest deficit a Nick Saban-coached Crimson Tide team had faced after 30 minutes.

But Alabama, specifically Najee Harris, responded like champions. First, Harris caught a 15-yard third-quarter touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa, who was carrying a right ankle injury and looked well shy of 100 percent. Then, Harris powered over from one yard out early in the fourth quarter to bring the Tide (ranked No. 3 by the playoff committee) within 33-27.

But then it was Burrow's turn. The Ohio State transfer guided the Tigers 75 yards in 12 plays, scrambling for 15 yards on a crucial third-and-five before Edwards-Helaire turned the corner to score from five yards out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tagovailoa hit Jerry Jeudy for a five-yard touchdown on fourth-and-two to bring Alabama to within 39-34, but the Tide's defense could not stop Burrow and Edwards-Helaire. The two led LSU on another 75-yard march that was capped by a seven-yard touchdown run for Edwards-Helaire. On the preceding play, Burrow ran around Alabama's right end to pick up 18 yards on a third-and-two.

With the score 46-34 with 90 seconds to play, Tagovailoa (who finished 21-for-40 for 418 yards, four touchdowns and an interception) hit DeVonta Smith for an 85-yard touchdown pass that provided the final margin. Jordan Jefferson recovered the ensuing onside kick and LSU could start a celebration eight years in the making.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.