Alabama assistant to join Deion Sanders’ Colorado staff as defensive coordinator: report

Deion Sanders has landed his first FBS coaching position , and he’s building a staff with experience coaching under the greatest coach in college football history.

Sanders hired Alabama associate defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly to be the defensive coordinator at Colorado, according to ESPN.

Kelly joined Nick Saban’s staff in 2019 after one season as special teams coordinator and safeties coach at Tennessee. He was Florida State’s defensive coordinator under Jimbo Fisher for four seasons, with his 2017 defense ranked No. 18 in the country.

KENT STATE HEAD COACH JOINING DEION SANDERS’ STAFF AS OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR: REPORT

Colorado’s defense was atrocious in 2022, allowing 509.8 yards and 44.5 points per game, the most points allowed by any FBS school.

The Buffs surrendered 50 points twice and 60 points once in a season in which they went 1-11.

KENTUCKY’S WILL LEVIS TO SKIP BOWL GAME, ENTER NFL DRAFT

Kelly is the latest hire by Sanders, who hired Kent State head coach Sean Lewis to be the offensive coordinator on Monday.

Lewis was the youngest head coach in FBS, hired by the Golden Flashes in 2018, and ends his time at Kent State with a record of 24-31.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lewis led Kent State to two bowl game appearances and reached the MAC Championship Game in 2021.

The Sanders hire will bring an up-tempo offense to Boulder , as Lewis orchestrated a Kent State offense that was the fourth-fastest in the country this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sanders has already made waves less than one week after being hired to resurrect a program that has failed to finish over .500 for six consecutive years.