Ex-Jets star Al Toon's daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide, police say

The daughter of former New York Jets star Al Toon died Sunday in an apparent murder-suicide in Arizona, authorities said.

Molly Lillard, 28, was identified as the victim of a shooting in Scottsdale, and her husband, Royce Lillard III, was identified as the gunman who was barricaded in a home with his wife, police said. Royce Lillard was later found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Arizona Republic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Molly Lillard was taken to a hospital and later died from her injuries, the newspaper reported. Police said the couple’s 8-month-old child was present during the shooting but not injured.

Molly Lillard was a Wisconsin high school volleyball standout before playing at Michigan, earning two all-conference selections and leading her team to the state playoffs twice.

EX-GIANT ALDRICK ROSAS FOUND BLOODIED, BAREFOOT BEFORE BEING ARRESTED IN HIT-AND-RUN, NEW POLICE VIDEO SHOWS

"I coached her prior to high school in a club season and then four years in high school," Lillard’s former high school coach Franco Marcos told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday. "Knowing the family and Al, it’s really hard to hear a story like that. … It’s sad. I really don’t know what to say. It’s such a tragic loss and the way it happened."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toon was the No. 10 pick of the Jets in the 1985 draft. He played eight seasons with the Jets, recording 517 catches for 6,605 yards and 31 touchdowns. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was an All-Pro First Team selection once.