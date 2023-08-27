Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

AEW star CM Punk poses with 'trans rights are human rights' sign at All In event

Punk took issue when the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June 2022

CM Punk and Samoa Joe kicked off All Elite Wrestling’s All In event at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. The two did battle for the Real World Championship.

Punk and Joe’s rivalry dates back to when the two were competitors in Ring of Honor and their matchup was weeks in the making as the former returned to the company on its "Collision" program. Punk and Joe began their feud there and appeared to put it to rest in London.

CM Punk at Dynamite

CM Punk in the ring during AEW Dynamite-Beach Break on Jan. 26, 2022, at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. (Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Punk, who was bloodied during the match, defeated Samoa Joe thanks to a Pepsi Plunge finishing maneuver. He celebrated the victory with some fans sitting near the ring.

The pro wrestling veteran’s attention was caught from a fan holding up a sign that read, "Trans rights are human rights." Punk smiled as the camera caught the moment.

The Chicago native then walked to the back with the Real World Championship in tow.

CM Punk at Comic-Con

CM Punk visits San Diego Comic-Con on The IMDb Yacht on July 23, 2022. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb)

Punk is not one to stray from political messaging.

In May 2022, Punk slammed those messaging him on Instagram over his apparent support for abortion rights following the leaked Supreme Court decision draft that would overrule Roe v. Wade. He posted a photo of himself on his account showing him wearing a blue T-shirt that showed a picture of a vagina with the message, "Get your own, then tell it what to do."

CM Punk at NHL game

CM Punk rides the Zamboni during the Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on May 6, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images)

His message came after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

