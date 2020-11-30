Adrian Peterson helping Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr. with ACL recoveries

Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson with more than 14,000 yards rushing in his career, is viewed as one of the greatest players of all-time at his position.

As a member of the Minnesota Vikings in 2011, Peterson had his season cut short when he tore his ACL and MCL in his left knee during Week 16. However, he bounced back the following year and ran for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns, and was honored as the NFL MVP. To this day, it’s one of the most incredible comebacks the sport has ever seen.

So far in 2020, the NFL has lost some of its best players to the same injury, including New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow.

Peterson told TMZ Sports on Monday that he’s trying to help these three stars, among others, with bouncing back from their devastating knee injuries.

Peterson, now with the Detroit Lions, said that he’s already been in touch with Barkley and Beckham Jr. He added that he plans on reaching out to Burrow as well.

“To be that poster child for [ACL recovery] is what I envisioned,” Peterson told the website. "Because now people, they look at it, and they say, 'You know what? I can do that. I'll be able to come back.’”

Peterson said that he passes along advice to guys, which includes handing over some of his old rehab routines, workouts, and milestones so they can follow along during their journeys. Peterson also said that he tries his best to convince guys to have a positive mindset despite the adversity.

"I've always had the mindset of not allowing the world to box you in -- not allowing what other ones might see as hard or impossible," Peterson told TMZ Sports. "Don't let that box you in where you can't open your mind to realize that we are incredible human beings that God has possessed with the ability to do some amazing things if we are able to allow our minds to go outside the box and do the impossible."