Adam Gase stumbles over play-calling questions after Jets fall to Dolphins

The New York Jets are 0-11 and not even Adam Gase is sure who's calling the plays anymore.

The Jets suffered another loss this week against the Miami Dolphins. While it wasn’t the most shocking outcome, reporters seemed a little confused over who was calling the plays as offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains “wasn’t doing anything,” as one reporter put it.

“I didn’t take over. We’ve done the same thing the last four games,” Gase said during his postgame press conference. “He tells me — it’s not hard, this is not hard — we go through it, the drive before. ‘Hey, these are the three plays.’ I do the third downs.”

But as it was pointed out, Loggains wasn’t doing much at all in the second half of the game either.

“Yeah, when we got down, I was trying to do some of the two-minute stuff,” Gase replied.

Gase gave up play-calling responsibilities back in October ahead of the Buffalo Bills game but there hasn’t been much of an improvement as the Jets continue to be the only winless team in the league.