Texas fined $250,000 for fans throwing debris on field, 'required' to find those who did so

The SEC fined the University of Texas $250,000 after numerous fans threw beer cans, water bottles and other debris onto the field following a debatable call that was ultimately reversed.

The No. 1 ranked football program in the country lost to No. 5 Georgia in their own building, 30-15, but some may argue an act by the fans was the most disappointing aspect of the night.

With just under three minutes to go, Texas intercepted a pass, but it was called back due to a very questionable pass interference.

Longhorn fans voiced their displeasure with the call by throwing dozens, perhaps even hundreds, of beer cans, water bottles and other debris onto the field.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian was not happy with the Longhorn faithful, pleading with them to stop.

"I understand the frustration," Sarkisian said following the loss. "We all were frustrated in the moment. But, you know... all of Longhorn Nation, I know we can be better than that."

The conference also said the school is "required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team."

Referees gathered to discuss the play after the field was littered, and they picked up the flag. Thus, it wound up being Texas' ball. It was a move, though, that Kirby Smart criticized – not because he thought the initial call was right, but because a "precedent" had been set.

"I won’t comment because I want to respect the wishes of the SEC office," he began. "But I will say now we have a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, that you’ve got a chance to get your call reversed."

The SEC said in a statement that the fans' reaction did not tempt them from discussing the play at all, effectively shutting down Smart's notion.

Texas wound up turning the turnover into points, but the Bulldogs held on for the victory in their first battle as SEC rivals.