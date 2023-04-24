Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Rodgers
Published

Aaron Rodgers trade talks pique interests of NFL schedule makers

Talks between the Jets and Packers reportedly started again

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
New York Jets and Green Bay Packers fans are waiting to see what their respective teams will do when it comes to an Aaron Rodgers trade, but they aren’t the only ones with stakes in the potential deal.

The NFL schedule makers are keeping a close eye on the dealings as well.

Aaron Rodgers reacts to a play against the Titans

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after a play against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on Nov. 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Should New York acquire Rodgers, the Jets quickly become primetime players. Aside from playing the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins twice, the Jets also have the Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills on their schedule.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North talked about the schedule and how the matchmakers deal with the cloud hanging over the two teams.

Aaron Rodgers vs the Eagles

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. (Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

"All signs seem to indicate that Aaron Rodgers is going to be the quarterback of the Jets and as such — obviously they play the Bills twice, they’ve got an incredible schedule next year they play Kansas City, they play Dallas, they play Philly," North said in a recent episode Audacy’s "It’s Always Gameday in Buffalo" podcast. "I mean if Aaron Rodgers is their quarterback we’re going to do something with those games. If Aaron Rodgers isn’t the quarterback of the Jets we’re going to do something with those games but maybe not as much."

Should plans fall through, the potential for the Jets taking up primetime slots becomes less likely.

"As we sit here today on April 18, yeah, we’re assuming, for now, that he’s going to be the quarterback of the Jets and the schedule reflects that," North added. "If we get through the draft and there’s any kind of indication that it may not happen, we might hedge a little bit and kind of shift some of our focus — not entirely. It won’t necessarily be a start from scratch, but it might be a pullback just a little."

Aaron Rodgers breathes

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) breaths out as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

On Sunday, the NFL Network reported that the talks between the Jets and Packers have picked up again.

