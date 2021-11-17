Expand / Collapse search
NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 11

Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 11

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Patriots are turning back the clocks.

After starting the season with a 2-4 record, New England is riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over the Jets, Chargers, Panthers, and Browns.

In the Patriots' latest win over Cleveland, rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns in a dominating 45-7 victory. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson piled up a career-high 100 rushing yards with two scores.

Next, New England will square off against the Falcons on Thursday night.

The Patriots' hot streak earned them a spot in the latest power rankings. Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 11.

10. Kansas City Chiefs

Darrel Williams (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Darrel Williams (31) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with teammate Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Record: 6-4

Week 10 result: 41-14 win over Raiders

Outlook: Patrick Mahomes returned to form against the Raiders.

The former NFL MVP completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards with five touchdowns in the big victory over the Chiefs' AFC West rivals. It doesn't get any easier for the Chiefs when they host the Cowboys in a huge matchup headlining Week 11.

9. Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after losing to the Miami Dolphins 22-10 in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 22-10 loss to Dolphins

Outlook: Lamar Jackson and company weren't at their best against the Dolphins in Miami on their short week. Jackson threw for 238 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And wide receiver Sammy Watkins lost a fumble that was returned for a score.

Next, the Ravens travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

8. New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Record: 6-4

Week 10 result: 45-7 win over Browns

Outlook: The Patriots continue to prove to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had four receptions for 98 yards with one score. The Patriots' defense continues to be one of the best in the business, and the reason for that is head coach Bill Belichick. Next for the Patriots, the Falcons on Thursday night.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with quarterback Tom Brady against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Maryland.

Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with quarterback Tom Brady against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 29-19 loss to Washington

Outlook: Tom Brady completed 23 of 34 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Tampa Bay's second straight loss. The defending Super Bowl champions will look to get things back together when they host the Giants on Monday Night Football.

6. Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford (9) of the Los Angeles Rams is pressured by Nick Bosa (97) of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, California.

Matthew Stafford (9) of the Los Angeles Rams is pressured by Nick Bosa (97) of the San Francisco 49ers in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021, in Santa Clara, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Record: 7-3

Week 10 result: 31-10 loss to 49ers

Outlook: The Rams will head into their bye week after suffering a loss to their NFC West rivals. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his debut but only had two receptions for 18 yards.

The Rams will visit Green Bay to face the Packers on Nov. 28.

5. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, center, reacts after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 45-17 win over Jets

Outlook: After an abysmal 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, Buffalo bounced back in Week 10.

Josh Allen completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns and the Bills defense intercepted Jets QB Mike White four times in the dominating victory. Buffalo will square off against the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial AFC matchup.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sideline watching play against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) stands on the sideline watching play against the Denver Broncos in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Record: 7-2

Week 10 result: 43-3 win over Falcons

Outlook: After suffering a brutal home loss to the Broncos, the Cowboys were able to bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. Dak Prescott threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns and wideout CeeDee Lamb hauled in six receptions for 94 yards and two scores.

Next up, a showdown in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

3. Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner runs toward the end zone to score against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021.

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner runs toward the end zone to score against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Record: 8-2

Week 10 result: 34-10 loss to Panthers

Outlook: After starting the season 7-0, the Cardinals have lost 2 out of their last 3 games. Kyler Murray – who was a frontrunner for NFL MVP – suffered an injury during the team's game against the Packers two weeks ago, and hasn't played since.

However, Murray has a chance to be back against the Seahawks in Week 11. The Cardinals really need him.

2. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard run against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee. 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, left, celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 1-yard run against the New Orleans Saints in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.  (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Record: 8-2

Week 10 result: 23-21 win over Saints

Outlook: Is there a hotter team in the NFL? Without Derrick Henry, the Titans just continue to roll. They made it six wins in a row when they pulled out a 23-21 win over New Orleans last week.

Next up, a home game against the Texans.

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 17-0.

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers won 17-0. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Record: 8-2

Week 10 result: 17-0 win over Seahawks

Outlook: The Packers are clicking on all cylinders and if it weren't for an Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 positive test two weeks ago, Green Bay would likely only have one tally in its loss column.

AJ Dillon had 66 rushing yards and two TDs and the Packers' defense rose to the occasion and held Russell Wilson and company to no points. Next, Green Bay will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in an NFC North showdown.

