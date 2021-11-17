NFL Power Rankings 2021: Top 10 teams ahead of Week 11

The Patriots are turning back the clocks.

After starting the season with a 2-4 record, New England is riding a four-game winning streak that includes victories over the Jets, Chargers, Panthers, and Browns.

In the Patriots' latest win over Cleveland, rookie quarterback Mac Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns in a dominating 45-7 victory. Rookie running back Rhamondre Stevenson piled up a career-high 100 rushing yards with two scores.

Next, New England will square off against the Falcons on Thursday night.

The Patriots' hot streak earned them a spot in the latest power rankings. Here are the NFL’s top 10 teams heading into Week 11.

Record: 6-4

Week 10 result: 41-14 win over Raiders

Outlook: Patrick Mahomes returned to form against the Raiders.

The former NFL MVP completed 35 of 50 passes for 406 yards with five touchdowns in the big victory over the Chiefs' AFC West rivals. It doesn't get any easier for the Chiefs when they host the Cowboys in a huge matchup headlining Week 11.

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 22-10 loss to Dolphins

Outlook: Lamar Jackson and company weren't at their best against the Dolphins in Miami on their short week. Jackson threw for 238 yards with one touchdown and one interception. And wide receiver Sammy Watkins lost a fumble that was returned for a score.

Next, the Ravens travel to Chicago to take on the Bears.

Record: 6-4

Week 10 result: 45-7 win over Browns

Outlook: The Patriots continue to prove to be one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 19 of 23 passes for 198 yards with three touchdowns and wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had four receptions for 98 yards with one score. The Patriots' defense continues to be one of the best in the business, and the reason for that is head coach Bill Belichick. Next for the Patriots, the Falcons on Thursday night.

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 29-19 loss to Washington

Outlook: Tom Brady completed 23 of 34 passes for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in Tampa Bay's second straight loss. The defending Super Bowl champions will look to get things back together when they host the Giants on Monday Night Football.

Record: 7-3

Week 10 result: 31-10 loss to 49ers

Outlook: The Rams will head into their bye week after suffering a loss to their NFC West rivals. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. made his debut but only had two receptions for 18 yards.

The Rams will visit Green Bay to face the Packers on Nov. 28.

Record: 6-3

Week 10 result: 45-17 win over Jets

Outlook: After an abysmal 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, Buffalo bounced back in Week 10.

Josh Allen completed 21 of 28 passes for 366 yards with two touchdowns and the Bills defense intercepted Jets QB Mike White four times in the dominating victory. Buffalo will square off against the Indianapolis Colts in a crucial AFC matchup.

Record: 7-2

Week 10 result: 43-3 win over Falcons

Outlook: After suffering a brutal home loss to the Broncos, the Cowboys were able to bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. Dak Prescott threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns and wideout CeeDee Lamb hauled in six receptions for 94 yards and two scores.

Next up, a showdown in Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Record: 8-2

Week 10 result: 34-10 loss to Panthers

Outlook: After starting the season 7-0, the Cardinals have lost 2 out of their last 3 games. Kyler Murray – who was a frontrunner for NFL MVP – suffered an injury during the team's game against the Packers two weeks ago, and hasn't played since.

However, Murray has a chance to be back against the Seahawks in Week 11. The Cardinals really need him.

Record: 8-2

Week 10 result: 23-21 win over Saints

Outlook: Is there a hotter team in the NFL? Without Derrick Henry, the Titans just continue to roll. They made it six wins in a row when they pulled out a 23-21 win over New Orleans last week.

Next up, a home game against the Texans.

Record: 8-2

Week 10 result: 17-0 win over Seahawks

Outlook: The Packers are clicking on all cylinders and if it weren't for an Aaron Rodgers' COVID-19 positive test two weeks ago, Green Bay would likely only have one tally in its loss column.

AJ Dillon had 66 rushing yards and two TDs and the Packers' defense rose to the occasion and held Russell Wilson and company to no points. Next, Green Bay will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings in an NFC North showdown.