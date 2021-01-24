Aaron Rodgers needs another Super Bowl ring to cement legacy, former NFL greats say

Aaron Rodgers might need another Super Bowl ring to cement his legacy in the NFL, two former football greats said before the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Tony Gonzalez and Michael Vick were both in agreement during the "FOX NFL Kickoff" show. Both former players believed that Rodgers would need another title to be considered in the upper echelon of quarterbacks that have played in the NFL and been winners.

"Unfortunately, I hate to say it, yes he does. There’s no doubt about it. I just think … especially from the experts, I’m not saying that I agree with it but he will be judged ultimately by how many rings he has and it’s one of the reasons why I was rooting for Drew Brees to finally get that second one because it just puts you into a different stratosphere once you get that second one," Gonzalez said.

"Aaron Rodgers has done everything great. He has set the tone for the NFL that new age making players with your legs, that accuracy, all that good stuff. It would be the difference between Jim Kelly and Joe Montana, right? Went to the Super Bowl the same amount of times and one has four rings. I think if you said who’s better you would say Joe Montana just because of the four rings."

Vick said he agreed with Gonzalez. He said he asked himself "what if I just had one and what that would do for my career as far as perception and what people think."

"When you look at Aaron Rodgers and his career and what he was able to accomplish, the way he throws the football, all the skillset, all the attributes, you look at his resume and you see one Super Bowl and it’s kind of unbelievable so I think he needs two just to cement his legacy and then be mentioned in the upper echelon with all the greats that we always talk about," he added.

Rodgers’ resume is better than most and he has been among the top quarterbacks in the NFL for some time. But he has only appeared in the NFC Championship four times, winning just once.

He will have another shot Sunday evening against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.