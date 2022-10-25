Aaron Rodgers says Packers make too many mistakes, some 'shouldn't be playing'

The Green Bay Packers lost their third straight game on Sunday, in all of which they were the favorite. They also barely beat Bailey Zappe and the New England Patriots, needing a field goal as time expired in overtime to get the win.

It has been a serious struggle for Aaron Rodgers and company, and he's airing the dirty laundry.

Rodgers said the Packers are making "double digit" mistakes every week, and there should be penalties for those who are making too many.

"I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance," Rodgers said.

"It’s definitely not just one play here or there," Rodgers said. "It’s 20% of the time. If we have 50 plays, and we have 10 missed assignments or mental errors, that’s 20% of the time. So that’s way too high. In the past we were looking more like, less than 10%, so that gives us a really good chance to be successful. Twenty percent, that’s way too high.

"We had so many, just, mental errors and mistakes," he added. "It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years. There definitely have been games where we average four, five, six, maybe seven at the most mental errors or missed assignments per week. Some weeks you have like four, two sometimes. This season, a lot more than that every single week. It's double digits every single week."

"That’s one play a series where you’re really making it tough on yourself. So we’ve got to fix that," he said.

The Packers traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and clearly miss him. The Packers drafted receiver Christian Watson in the second round – he dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown on his very first NFL target, and he is now hurt. Romeo Doubs has been a nice late-round flier, but he had zero catches this past Sunday.

It's a young team, but Rodgers says that's no excuse, and everyone needs to be accountable for the team's struggles.

"I think when the players really take over, then you're gonna see the possibility of us making a run… Just because we're a young team, we can't just write that off as ‘they’re figuring it out. The rookies are figuring this thing out. They're gonna go through their rookie wall, and blah blah blah.' Bull----, bull----. We need everybody on the same page to make the same plays that are possible. We need them Monday to Saturday to put in the time to be ready to play Sunday. There's too many times in the game where there's simple, simple things that are just not being accomplished."

The road for Green Bay isn't getting any easier – they will head to Buffalo this weekend to face the Bills, who are widely regarded as a favorite to win the Super Bowl.

Green Bay is currently on their first three-game losing streak since 2018.