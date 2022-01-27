Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Denver Broncos
Published

Aaron Rodgers rumors heat up following Broncos head coaching hire

The Broncos announced Thursday that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be their next head coach

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Broncos announced Thursday that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be their next head coach. So, naturally, there's speculation quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be on the move to the Mile High City.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing an NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing an NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis.  (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Hackett, who spent three years with Rodgers in Green Bay, received praise from the future Hall of Fame quarterback, and they reportedly had a great relationship. When rumors of Rodgers leaving the Packers surfaced, a clear destination was the Broncos due to the fact that the franchise has failed to find stability at the position since Peyton Manning retired.

Social media users on Twitter reacted to the news of Denver hiring Hackett and what it could mean for Rodgers.

EX-NFL STAR JEFF GARCIA BLASTS ESPN'S MINA KIMES OVER 49ERS ANALYSIS

In this Dec 19. 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis. 

In this Dec 19. 2020, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) smiles before a game against the Carolina Panthers in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

Hackett, 41, has a long history in the NFL ranks. He got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2006 and 2007 seasons as the team’s offensive quality control coach and was hired by the Buffalo Bills for the same position in 2008 and 2009. He served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator for the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium Sept. 26, 2021.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers jogs toward the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium Sept. 26, 2021. (Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hackett was with the Jacksonville Jaguars organization as the team’s quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator before taking the same position under Matt LaFleur with the Packers from 2019 to 2021, coaching Aaron Rodgers and turning him into the 2020 MVP and potentially the 2021 MVP.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova