New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers receiving large sum for 'Pat McAfee Show' appearances: report

Payments for radio spots aren't exactly uncommon, according to the New York Post

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers’ appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show" are reportedly fetching him seven figures.

"Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure," McAfee, whose radio show recently switched to ESPN from FanDuel, told the New York Post.

McAfee reportedly cuts into his deal with ESPN to pay guests. He received a five-year, $85 million deal to move his successful show to ESPN, according to the outlet.

Aaron Rodgers smiles

Injured Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at MetLife Stadium Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Rodgers’ appearances on the show are among the most popular, according to McAfee’s YouTube channel. 

The live show, in which Rodgers talked about his darkness retreat, falling out with the Green Bay Packers and his intentions to play for the Jets in 2023, is the most viewed livestream.

Pat McAfee at the 'Quarterback' premiere

Pat McAfee attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback" at the Tudum Theater July 11, 2023, in Hollywood. (JC Olivera/Getty Images)

He’s also explained why he didn’t get a coronavirus vaccine and most recently took a jab at Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a Pfizer commercial.

A rep for Rodgers didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Post noted what McAfee was doing isn’t a new concept. New York Yankees managers Joe Girardi and Aaron Boone reportedly earned around $250,000 for radio and podcast spots. Eli Manning reportedly earned about $125,000 for a radio appearance when he played for the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers flips the ball

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium Sept. 11, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Rodgers is recovering from a torn Achilles injury. He posted photos on his Instagram of the healing process.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.