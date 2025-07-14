Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers offers cold response to kid who claimed star QB almost hit him with golf ball

Rodgers had another viral moment with an autograph seeker

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered some tough love to a fan at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament over the weekend.

A video posted to social media on Sunday showed Rodgers walking to the next hole at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada when a kid yelled out that the NFL star almost hit him.

Aaron Rodgers participates in a golf tournament

Aaron Rodgers stands in the 11th tee box during the final round of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 13, 2025 in Stateline, Nevada. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

"Almost doesn’t count," Rodgers responded as he strolled toward the tee box.

It was one of two viral moments the four-time NFL MVP had with fans during the tournament.

On Saturday, Rodgers refused to sign an autograph after he quizzed the man about the one pass he threw in a game in 2005 when he was still a backup to Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers. The fan claimed he had a ticket from the game. 

SUPER BOWL CHAMPION NDAMUKONG SUH ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM NFL, HONORS LATE FATHER'S WISH

Aaron Rodgers in July 2025

Aaron Rodgers at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Edgewood Tahoe on July 11, 2025. (Jason Bean/RGJ / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The fan couldn’t name the player Rodgers threw a pass to when the quarterback asked. Rodgers then refused to sign anything for him and declared him an "autograph hound."

Rodgers finished 15th in the American Century Championship golf tournament with a Stableford score of 44.

Former NHL star Joe Pavelski won the tournament with a 73. He defeated Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who previously told Fox News Digital he was feeling good about his chances of winning the tournament.

Aaron Rodgers looks on

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates during practice at the NFL football minicamp in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Rodgers, now, will look ahead toward training camp in his first year with the Steelers.

Fox News’ Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

