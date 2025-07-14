Aaron Rodgers offers cold response to kid who claimed star QB almost hit him with golf ball

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers offered some tough love to a fan at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament over the weekend.

A video posted to social media on Sunday showed Rodgers walking to the next hole at the Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada when a kid yelled out that the NFL star almost hit him.

"Almost doesn’t count," Rodgers responded as he strolled toward the tee box.

It was one of two viral moments the four-time NFL MVP had with fans during the tournament.

On Saturday, Rodgers refused to sign an autograph after he quizzed the man about the one pass he threw in a game in 2005 when he was still a backup to Brett Favre with the Green Bay Packers. The fan claimed he had a ticket from the game.

The fan couldn’t name the player Rodgers threw a pass to when the quarterback asked. Rodgers then refused to sign anything for him and declared him an "autograph hound."

Rodgers finished 15th in the American Century Championship golf tournament with a Stableford score of 44.

Former NHL star Joe Pavelski won the tournament with a 73. He defeated Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz, who previously told Fox News Digital he was feeling good about his chances of winning the tournament.

Rodgers, now, will look ahead toward training camp in his first year with the Steelers.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.