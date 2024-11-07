Aaron Rodgers has better chance of winning 2028 election than Super Bowl, gambling site says

Aaron Rodgers was a candidate to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s running mate this year, but it ultimately did not pan out.

However, with his staunch stances on political and public health issues, as well as seemingly even dipping his toes in the political waters, one gambling website says there is a chance he can actually win the election in four years.

And, as a matter of fact, Bookies likes those odds more than they like Rodgers winning a Super Bowl.

Bookies currently has odds set that Rodgers would win as an independent at 30-1, meaning if you bet $100, you could win $3,000.

For context, with Rodgers' New York Jets sitting at 3-6, the best odds out there are currently 65-1 to win Super Bowl LIX, with some sites having them as high at 100-1.

Rodgers said he and Kennedy had "a couple of really nice conversations," and he made it seem like it was certainly on the table.

"I love Bobby (Kennedy), we had a couple of really nice conversations, but there were really two options: It was retire and be his VP or keep playing," Rodgers told reporters in May. "But I wanted to keep playing."

Kennedy tapped California lawyer Nicole Shanahan as his VP nominee, but he implored voters to not select him on their ballots once he dropped out of the race and endorsed Donald Trump for president.

After a 2-1 start, Gang Green lost five in a row before finally coming back to beat the Houston Texans last week on short rest – it was the team's first victory since acquiring Davante Adams and firing head coach Robert Saleh.

