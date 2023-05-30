Expand / Collapse search
Aaron Judge's response in pitch-tipping drama was 'a lie,' Blue Jays player says

Judge sign-stealing drama occurred earlier this month

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt touched on the controversy that surrounded New York Yankees star Aaron Judge when the slugger looked toward the dugout before hitting a home run in one of their games earlier this month.

Judge was accused of cheating but claimed he heard heckling from the dugout during the sequence against Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson. It was later believed that Jackson was tipping pitches, and it was being made known to Judge in real time. Jackson admitted he was tipping pitches during the game.

Chris Bassitt pitches

Chris Bassitt, #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays, delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Rogers Centre on May 12, 2023 in Toronto. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Bassitt appeared on Chris Rose’s podcast on Monday and touched on the drama.

"Yeah, we knew what was going on. So, I’ll say this about the whole situation. They knew we were tipping and they were relaying tips. Is that illegal? No, it’s not illegal," he said. "Is it kind of in that gray are of like, all right, if the first base and third base coach are having to relay tips, is that kind of a gray area where it’s like should that be allowed for first and third base coaches to do? You can argue that back and forth all your want."

Judge claimed at the time he was upset with the "chirping" in the dugout after manager Aaron Boone was already ejected.

"I don't see why it's a story to be honest," Judge told the New York Daily News.

Aaron Judge vs the Orioles

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, looks on from the dugout during a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 25, 2023 in Bronx, New York. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Bassitt said he did not believe Judge’s story.

"Judge’s response to it? I had no problem with it. Was it a lie? Yeah, it was a lie. … What do you want him to do? Come out and say, ‘Hey, all their pitchers were tipping and I’m gonna tell them how they’re tipping.’ I just think he kind of made up a story just to basically kind of say like I’m not gonna tell them they’re tipping. Like, why would I say that?"

As of Tuesday morning, Toronto is 28-26 on the season. New York is 33-23.

Chris Bassitt vs Twins

Chris Bassitt, #40 of the Toronto Blue Jays, looks on after pitching to the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on May 27, 2023 in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

The two teams do not play again until September.

