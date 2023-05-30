Expand / Collapse search
New York Yankees
Published

Aaron Judge hilariously responds to Mariners' Teoscar Hernandez after robbing his home run

Judge hit two home runs in the 10-4 win Monday night

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge had himself quite an opener of a three-game set with the Seattle Mariners on Memorial Day. 

Not only did he blast two home runs to help the Yankees beat the M's, 10-4, but he robbed a Teoscar Hernandez home run in right field. 

Hernandez wasn't too happy about Judge's highlight reel play and took to social media to voice his frustration with a simple question. 

Aaron Judge robs home run

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees catches the ball at the wall during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

"Why @TheJudge44," asked his fellow American League All-Star

AARON JUDGE'S RESPONSE IN PITCH-TIPPING DRAMA WAS ‘A LIE,’ BLUE JAYS PLAYER SAYS

Judge decided to answer Hernandez with a bit of praise and hilarity. 

"Brother I’ve seen you hit plenty of HRs over my head over the years! I can have just 1!" Judge wrote.

"Fair," Hernandez responded with a handshake emoji. "got it but don’t do it again."

Teoscar Hernandez looks on field

Teoscar Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners is pictured in the dugout during a game against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park May 25, 2023, in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Seattle has always been a place Judge loves to play. He owns a career slash line of .318/.430/.825 with a 1.256 OPS in 17 games at T-Mobile Park with nine home runs and 19 RBIs. 

Aaron Judge celebrates with teammates

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park May 29, 2023, in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Hernandez has 13 homers in his 71 games for his career against the Yankees. He and Judge both broke into the league in 2016.  

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.