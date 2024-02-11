9-year-old Chiefs fan whose parents filed lawsuit against Deadspin shows up at Super Bowl LVIII

A young Kansas City Chiefs fan at the center of a lawsuit against Deadspin showed up at Allegiant Stadium to support the team as they take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Holden Armenta was seated in the stands in a Native American headdress and yellow, white and red paint across his face.

In a video posted on X, Holden predicted the Chiefs defeating the 49ers, 31-28.

The 9-year-old boy was at the center of a firestorm during the regular season when he was seen wearing black paint across half of his face and a headdress as the Chiefs took on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Deadspin wrote an article that accused the boy of blackface and offending Native American culture.

But his face was painted black on one side and red on the other for the Chiefs colors, and the boy’s grandfather is reportedly on the board of the Chumash Tribe in California.

Deadspin edited the story to remove the photo at the top that featured the boy and said they "regret any suggestion that we were attacking" Holden.

On Thursday, the parents of the boy, Raul and Shannon Armenta, filed a lawsuit against Deadspin, claiming the website and author, Carron Phillips, selectively ran a photo that only showed one half of his face during the broadcast in question. The lawsuit accused Deadspin of maliciously attacking Holden.

"By selectively capturing from the CBS broadcast an image of H.A. showing only the one side of his face with black paint on it — an effort that took laser-focused precision to accomplish given how quickly the boy appeared on the screen: Phillips and Deadspin deliberately omitted the half of H.A.’s face with red paint on it," the complaint reads, via OutKick.

"H.A. did not wear a costume headdress because he was ‘taught hate at home’ — he wore it because he loves the Kansas City Chiefs football team and because he loves his Native American heritage."

G/O Media didn’t respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Holden told Fox News Channel’s "Jesse Watters Primetime" that the reaction to what he was wearing during the Nov. 26 game against the Raiders was starting to make him "a little nervous."

"Because if they go a little bit overboard, it's a little scary," he said.