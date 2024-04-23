Expand / Collapse search
NBA Playoffs

76ers' Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice by Knicks before New York's go-ahead three, NBA says

76ers head coach Nick Nurse should've gotten a timeout as well

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The New York Knicks’ wild sequence that ultimately led to Donte DiVincenzo’s game-winning three-pointer with 13 seconds to play shouldn’t have happened in the first place, according to the NBA’s Last Two Minute report of Game 2 with the Philadelphia 76ers. 

The 76ers wanted calls when Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart were hounding Tyrese Maxey on an inbound pass after Brunson made a three-pointer to cut the Sixers’ lead to two late in the fourth quarter. 

Maxey ended up falling down to the court, leading Hart to take the ball away, and DiVincenzo had two separate chances to take the lead, missing his first three before Isaiah Hartenstein got the offensive rebound, muscled it out to OG Annunoby, who found DiVincenzo for the lead. 

Nick Nurse walks on court

Head Coach Nick Nurse of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during the game against the New York Knicks during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Last Two Minute report, which analyzes game-changing calls, and in this case no-calls, found that both Hart and Brunson should’ve been whistled for fouls on Maxey, who bobbled the inbounds pass but regained possession before losing the ball again. 

"Brunson (NYK) pulls Maxey’s (PHI) jersey away from his body, which affects Maxey’s ability to secure the pass," the report states with 27 seconds remaining in the game. 

76ERS ANNOUNCERS PULL OFF ULTIMATE BROADCASTERS JINX BEFORE KNICKS' WILD COMEBACK: ‘JOB DONE’

Three seconds later, the report added, "Hart (NYK) steps forward into Maxey’s (PHI) space and initiates lower body contact that causes Maxey to lose his balance and fall to the floor."

Donte DiVincenzo reacts to bucket

Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the New York Knicks reacts after making a go-ahead three-point shot during the second half of the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on April 22, 2024 in New York City. The Knicks won 104-101. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Hart had his hands up as Maxey hit the deck, and he saw an opportunity to strip him of the ball and did so. 

There is also a note in the report saying 76ers head coach Nick Nurse did attempt to call timeout, but that was "neither recognized nor granted by the officials." Nurse said after the game he tried to call timeout, but the officials didn’t see him. 

Philadelphia is sending a grievance to the NBA over the officiating in the first two games of this first round series, per ESPN. With the league’s report, they have strong reasoning to do so.

Tyrese Maxey looks on court

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers handles the ball during the game  against the New York Knicks during Round 1 Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2024 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.  (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Knicks now lead the series, 2-0, with it moving to Philadelphia starting Thursday.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.