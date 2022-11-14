76ers' Joel Embiid makes NBA history with 59-point performance in win

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had a performance for the ages Sunday night in the team’s 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz.

The superstar center dropped a career-high 59 points, including 26 of the team’s 27 points in the fourth quarter. The Jazz only scored 20 in the final frame of the game. He added 11 rebounds, eight assists and seven blocked shots in the historically dominant game.

He was the first player in NBA history to score at least 50 points, grab at least 10 rebounds, dish out at least five assists and record at least five blocks in a game since the blocks statistic became an official category in 1973, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Additionally, Embiid had zero turnovers.

"I've never seen a more dominating performance when you combine defense and offense," 76ers coach Doc Rivers said after the game.

Embiid now holds the fifth-most points scored in a game in 76ers history. Wilt Chamberlain holds the top three spots with the most being 68 in 1967. Allen Iverson has the fourth-most with 60 in 2005.

"Those are two legends that played here that I respect a lot and to be in that company means a lot," Embiid said. "I still got a long ways to go."

Embiid was coming off a game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. He managed to score 101 points and became the third player since 1988 to score 100-plus points on a back-to-back.

The 76ers got back to .500 with the win and are now 7-7.

Utah – the only team in the Western Conference with 10 wins – is now 10-5 on the season.

