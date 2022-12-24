Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia 76ers
Published

76ers fan claps back at trolls who said his fiancée, a Sixers dancer, is out of his league

Chris Girardi surprised the Sixers dancer by proposing to her during Friday's game

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
During a stoppage in Friday night's Los Angeles Clippers-Philadelphia 76ers matchup, a 76ers dancer was surprised by her now-fiancé, as he proposed to her on the court.

Chris Girard surprised Jackie Murtha by popping out of a onesie during the in-game entertainment, and she immediately sensed that something was happening.

The Philadelphia 76ers dancers look on prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 22, 2018, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia 76ers dancers look on prior to the game against the Toronto Raptors on December 22, 2018, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Sure enough, Girard got on one knee, Murtha said yes, and the now-engaged couple shared a kiss.

As the engagement went viral into the night, the trolls came out against Girard.

Sure, Girard may not have the looks or build of, say, Zac Efron, but that didn't stop social media from blasting him viciously.

One Twitter user joked that the engagement was part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and another asked whether Girard donated his kidney to the dancer.

Other users kept it a little less harsh, simply calling him a dork or asking how the two wound up together.

But at the end of the day, it all sound like jealousy, and Girard knows he's winning.

Girard took the hate in stride.

"DEAR COMMENT SECTION: I KNOW SHE’S OUT OF MY LEAGUE. I AM JUST HAPPY TO BE HERE," he tweeted afterward.

"Thank god I'm funny," he said in another tweet.

A general view at Wells Fargo Center before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks on October 20, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

A general view at Wells Fargo Center before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks on October 20, 2022, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Oh, and the Sixers were able to come away with a 119-114 victory to improve to 19-12 on the season, making it an even sweeter night for the couple.