5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

Tennis star Maria Sharapova announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

"Precious beginnings!!!," Sharapova wrote. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

Sharapova, who retired from tennis in February 2020, delivered the news on her 35th birthday.

She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

