Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sports
Published

5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

The tennis star announced her pregnancy on her 35th birthday

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis star Maria Sharapova announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday. 

US OPEN CHAMP EMMA RADUCANU LOSES TOENAILS AFTER INTENSE CLAY COURT TRAINING

"Precious beginnings!!!," Sharapova wrote. "Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty."

ESPN STAR STEPHEN A. SMITH RAILS AGAINST LATEST COLIN KAEPERNICK COMEBACK TALK

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Maria Sharapova makes a forehand return to Donna Vekic during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2020, file photo, Maria Sharapova makes a forehand return to Donna Vekic during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

Sharapova, who retired from tennis in February 2020, delivered the news on her 35th birthday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.