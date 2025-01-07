Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Ricky Pearsall open to meeting with teen accused of shooting him

Pearsall was shot and wounded in a robbery attempt before the start of the 2024 season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall’s rookie season started out with a scary incident as he was shot in an attempted robbery while shopping.

Pearsall missed a few games but managed to play 11 games and catch 31 passes for 400 yards. He scored three touchdowns as well. The 49ers player said Monday as he cleared out his locker room that he wanted to meet with the teen suspect who was accused of shooting him.

Ricky Pearsall warms up

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, #14, on the field before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

"I don't know how he grew up, so I can't judge him as a man just based off one action that he made," he said, via KNBR. "As violent as a crime as it was, God forbid him doing that to somebody else. I don't ever want that to happen.

"For me, just being able to forgive him at the end of the day like, I have to be able to forgive him to have that weight off my chest. At some point I do want to talk to the kid and make sure that, if I can create an impact on him in any way I think that would be really big. I think I'd be definitely open to doing that, for sure."

Ricky Pearsall vs Lions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, #14, during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Dec. 30, 2024. (Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images)

A 17-year-old high school senior was charged with attempted murder in the Pearsall shooting and was arraigned back in September. He also faces assault with a semiautomatic weapon and attempted second-degree robbery charges on top of other gun-related charges.

The teen’s attorney, Bob Dunlap, said at the time his client was sorry for what occurred.

Ricky Pearsall vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, #14, looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Jan. 5, 2025. (Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images)

"He’s genuinely very sorry that this did happen, as is his family, and I can say on their behalf, as well as on my own behalf, our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself. So there is genuine, genuine remorse in that regard," Dunlap said. "He is a young boy."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

