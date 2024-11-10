49ers' Ricky Pearsall, who was wounded in shooting, scores 1st touchdown of his career

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall finally made his way into the end zone on Sunday, recording the first touchdown catch of his career against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The touchdown came more than two months after he was shot and wounded in a botched robbery attempt in San Francisco. The bullet went through Pearsall, narrowly missing critical organs, in an incident nothing short of a miracle.

He worked his way back into playing shape for weeks and made his season debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 20. He played against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27. Through those two games, he had seven catches for 59 yards.

On Sunday, Brock Purdy found Pearsall in the middle of the field. He had an open field in front of him, and Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. couldn’t bring him down before he reached the ball over the goal line.

San Francisco was up 7-0 early in the game.

After the team’s win over the Cowboys, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether he’s seen steady growth from Pearsall.

"Yeah, big time. You could see it in practice," Shanahan said at the time. "You see it really each practice with Ricky just because he has been so limited in his stuff. But he picks it up fast.

"His stamina gets better and better, and he just, he's got a real natural feel for the game, and now it's about just getting a feel within our offense. And I think it's gotten better each week."