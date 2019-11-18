Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

San Francisco 49ers
Published

San Francisco 49ers' Richard Sherman theorizes why he was penalized 3 times in win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 18 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman was unhappy with pass interference calls against him in Sunday’s win over the Arizona Cardinals and floated a theory as to why he was getting flagged.

Sherman, who has committed four pass interference and two defensive holding penalties this season, said after the game he believed that the referees are targeting him. Referees at one point overturned a no-call and penalized Sherman for pass interference on Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk in the first quarter.

COLIN KAEPERNICK DOES NOT APPEAR TO MOVE NEEDLE INTO HIS DIRECTION AFTER CONTROVERSY-LADEN WORKOUT

Sherman expressed his displeasure with officiating after the game, according to Pro Football Talk.

“I had three penalties on the season coming into this game, and to get three in a half is really interesting,” he said. “Especially with the way that the reversals have gone. I think there’s been probably over 100 PI challenges this year, and there’s been five, I think, reversals, and I’m two of them. I think being an [NFL Players Association Executive Committee] member and part of that committee has its perks, and then it has its conversations where you’re the only one who gets overturned.”

MYLES GARRETT'S INDEFINITE SUSPENSION WAS AN 'EASY DECISION,' NFL OFFICIAL SAYS

The three-time All-Pro selection added: “I’ve been here long enough and played long enough to understand they call the game like that sometimes. I know the way the system works with referees and how they get in the playoffs, and how they have point systems whether they got it right or got it wrong, so the league will make that decision and tell them if they’re right or wrong.”

Sherman may have been just venting after a tough game. San Francisco narrowly defeated Arizona 36-26.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

This season, Sherman has three interceptions and 38 total tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_