49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky boots football into water at Giants' home opener

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky was on hand for the Giants opening day festivities at Oracle Park.

Special guests typically throw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game, but Mishnowsky opted to do something he routinely does during NFL games, punt a football. Mishnowsky then knocked the ceremonial "first punt" over the ballpark's outfield wall and into McCovey Cove.

A kayaker quickly retrieved the football after it splashed into the popular section of San Francisco Bay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Wishnowsky's teammates, All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and linebacker Fred Warner, also participated in the pregame ceremonies. Samuel and Warner simultaneously threw the traditional ceremonial first pitches to home plate.

BIZARRE SNOWSTORM SHOWERS OVER PIRATES' HOME OPENER VS ORIOLES AT PNC PARK

Wishnowsky was the recipient of the Ray Guy Award after his standout 2019 season at Utah. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding punter in college football.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

Wishnowsky punted five times for a total of 254 yards in Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Niners in overtime, clinching Kansas City's second consecutive championship.

Pitcher Jordan Hicks gave up five hits and one run over seven innings. Giants infielder Thairo Estrado hit an RBI double in the ninth inning to lift the Giants to a walk-off victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wishnowsky is averaging 45.7 yards per punt over 288 career games. He was drafted in the fifth round in 2019.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.