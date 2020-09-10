49ers' Kyle Shanahan on orange skies at practice: 'It’s like an apocalyptic state out there'

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was as bewildered as every other Bay Area resident and social media viewer on Wednesday as his team practiced under orange skies.

Wildfires across the state turned the heavens into a hazy orange in several parts. Shanahan told reporters that the conditions were unbelievable, according to ESPN.

“We just got back in from walk-through and it’s orange out here, too,” he said. “I feel like I’m in ‘The Book of Eli.’"

He said, “It’s like an apocalyptic state out there.”

Shanahan said air quality seemed fine, which is why the team took the practice field ahead of their opening game against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Surprisingly, the air quality doesn't seem as bad as it looks,” he said. “A few weeks ago when we had it or last week, it got up, it got past 150 here for us. But, today when we were just out there 15 minutes ago, that air quality was at 69, I think, which isn't close to what it's been. It definitely looked different out there.”

Wildfires have raged in California and in several other states in the western U.S. At least seven people have died in the fires.