49ers' Jimmie Ward shrugs off Rams' Matthew Stafford trade

The Los Angeles Rams acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions was one of the biggest moves of the offseason and quickly made the team contenders again to win the NFC West in 2021.

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jimmie Ward, who will likely be guarding passes by Stafford in games this season, didn’t overhype the new Rams quarterback’s abilities.

"I like Stafford, but they still will have the same players that he'll be throwing the ball to. He's the same quarterback who was on the Detroit Lions and they still didn't go to the playoffs, and they had Megatron [Calvin Johnson]. What was the problem over there in Detroit? Are you going to blame the city? What was the problem? Was it the money? If the city didn't have enough money to bring players over there, why even have an NFL team? That's a big question mark," Ward told Sports Illustrated on Monday.

"They went and traded Jared Goff, who went to the playoffs several times and went to the Super Bowl. Yeah, he lost. He went to the Super Bowl, though. I've yet to see that with Matt Stafford. And I'm saying, he's still great. I believe he's a top 10 quarterback, maybe top 5. I don't know. We'll see. I'm just going off of what I see. And I see Jared Goff got those boys to the Super Bowl."

Stafford had 4,084 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes for the Lions in 2020. The Rams' offense was ranked 22nd in points scored and 11th in yards gained.

Ward has played his entire career with the 49ers since he was drafted by the team in 2014. He has two interceptions and 324 total tackles in 78 career games.

In two career games against the Lions, Ward only recorded two tackles. San Francisco only won one of those games.