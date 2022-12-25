49ers' George Kittle boosts Nick Bosa's award hopes: 'I think today secured his defensive MVP'

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa had two sacks, four QB hits and seven total tackles in the team’s win over the Washington Commanders and received a big vote of confidence from his teammates for his Defensive Player of the Year.

Bosa won the 2019 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year and is on his way to the third Pro Bowl of his career. After the team’s 37-20 victory over the Commanders, tight end George Kittle backed Bosa as the league’s top defensive player.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think today secured his defensive MVP," Kittle said Saturday, via ESPN. "I don't know how it doesn't. If you look at what he does every Sunday compared to everyone else around the league whether it's offense or defense, I don't know why he's not in the MVP conversation, too ... Every single day he's just an absolute monster. All the sacks, they're earned and deserved. He's fantastic. He's never not good."

Bosa has taken over the NFL lead for sacks. His two against the Commanders pushed him to 17.5 sacks on the season. Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt had 22.5 sacks in a single season, which was the record when the NFL started to count sacks. According to Pro Football Reference, Al Baker had 23 in 1978 for the Detroit Lions.

BENGALS' ELI APPLE CALLS OUT PATRIOTS' MAC JONES FOR 'DIRTY PLAY': 'HE’S DONE THAT BEFORE'

"It's insane the level he's playing at," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "That's a big reason why our defense is going the way it is because we know it takes all 11 to rush and the coverage works together, but knowing that he's on the field and has that opportunity to get home, you get stickier in coverage and you're able to sit on routes. He's just been playing out of his mind."

Bosa said the target is Defensive Player of the Year. He has some stiff competition in Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon.

"That's a dream," Bosa added. "I've played this game since I was 7 years old, and I played D-line the entire way through. I've watched guys throughout the years and just wanted to be in that position, and I finally feel like I'm kind of living out my dream."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Sunday, San Francisco had the league’s best defense. They were ranked first in yards allowed and points allowed.