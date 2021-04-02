49ers' 'unstated first choice' in draft is Zach Wilson, Steve Young says

The San Francisco 49ers made the shocking move to trade up in the NFL Draft and immediately put a spotlight on their own quarterback situation.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the team isn’t exactly set in stone until he’s under center for the team come September. The 49ers could select a quarterback with the No. 3 pick of the draft.

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young said the team is looking specifically at Zach Wilson.

"There's no question in my mind, if [the 49ers] can figure out how to get Zach, that's their No. 1 first choice," Young said on the "Tolbert, Krueger and Brooks" podcast on Wednesday. "I just don't know how they get it done. The Jets have committed to Zach and recruited the family. I just don't know how that gets undone, but you know, look, a lot can happen."

"I think Zach would love it, the family would love it, nothing would make anyone happier," Young said. "I think the 49ers, that's their unstated first choice, so that would be wonderful. If it can happen, they would figure it out."

Wilson has apparently flown up draft boards and the Jets, even with Sam Darnold in tow, appear set on taking the young quarterback with the No. 2 pick. Justin Fields will likely still be on the board once the 49ers are ready to make a selection.

NFL analyst Brian Baldinger told Fox News earlier this week that Mac Jones could even land at No. 3.

"They made a good run with Jimmy G., but he can’t stay healthy. He played six games last year," he said. "They like him, and for good reason, I mean he’s a good player when he’s healthy. But you have to be on the field.

"It’s not going to surprise me if Mac Jones becomes the guy in San Francisco just because of the intelligence, the decision-making, the accuracy."

Kyle Shanahan said earlier in the week that the team would listen to trade offers for Garoppolo but a deal would be unlikely.

