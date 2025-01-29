49ers’ Deebo Samuel rooting against Patrick Mahomes in Chiefs' historic pursuit: ‘All the reason to hate’

San Francisco 49ers star wideout Deebo Samuel likely won’t be tuning in to watch the Super Bowl, but he is hoping the Philadelphia Eagles pull off an upset over the Kansas City Chiefs as the defending champs chase history.

Samuel didn’t hide his feelings toward the Chiefs on the latest episode of his podcast "Cleats & Convos."

"I was rooting for Josh Allen and the Bills honestly, just because I’m a fan of their game and the season that they’ve had," Chicago Bears wideout Rome Odunze, a guest on this week’s podcast episode, said before admitting that he can’t discredit what Kansas City has achieved.

But Samuel disagreed.

"They [Chiefs] beat me twice so I got all the reason to hate," he said, referring to Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl victory over the 49ers in 2020 and their most recent last season.

"You’ve got to tip your hat to the Chiefs for always finding a way to win," he continued. "We’ve got the Chiefs and the Eagles – you know, I’ve got a love-hate for both, but I got all the love for my brother A.J. Brown over there, so I definitely want to see him win. I definitely don’t want to see Mahomes get the third one. I’m rocking with A.J. and Saquon [Barkley] with this one for sure."

Mahomes and company are pursuing a rare accomplishment when they arrive in New Orleans next week: becoming the only NFL team to ever win three Super Bowls consecutively.

But the Eagles are chasing a history of their own. A win in New Orleans on Feb. 9 would make Jalen Hurts just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to win the Lombardi Trophy after losing his first Super Bowl start.

Of the 36 starting quarterbacks to lose in their Super Bowl debuts, only Len Dawson, Bob Griese and John Elway returned victoriously.

