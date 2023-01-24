49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested on misdemeanor domestic violence charge ahead of NFC title game

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence after an incident with his girlfriend, officials in California said.

Omenihu’s girlfriend alleges she was pushed to the ground during an argument Monday.

San Jose police said there were no "visible physical injuries" to the alleged victim, though she did complain of arm pain. The woman reportedly refused medical attention.

"We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information," the 49ers said in a statement to NFL.com Tuesday.

An emergency protective restraining order was served to Omenihu, who posted bail, an arrest report states.

The 25-year-old fifth-round pick from Texas plays in a depth role for San Francisco after being traded by the Houston Texans during the 2021 campaign.

He’s started three of his 17 games this season for the 49ers, totaling 4.5 sacks and 20 combined tackles. Omenihu also has one forced fumble and one pass defended.

While the 49ers gather more information on the incident, Omenihu’s status is unknown for the NFC championship game in Philadelphia Sunday against the Eagles.

With Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wreaking havoc on the New York Giants in their 38-7 rout in the NFC divisional round, San Francisco can use all the pass rushers they can get.

Omenihu played 25% of the 49ers’ defensive snaps in their 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, tallying one quarterback hit and no tackles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.