49ers’ Brock Purdy has perfect response to media critics of his game: ‘Turn on the film’

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been to back-to-back NFC title games and one Super Bowl in just his first two seasons after being the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Yet, Purdy has seen tons of criticism, especially those giving him a "game-manager" label, which no quarterback ever wants to hear.

Making an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Purdy discussed the criticism he’s received, especially in the media, and how he doesn’t lose sleep over it.

"All I care about is the respect with the guys in the locker room, with the coaches and staff, the organization," he explained. "And they see how I handle business here and how I perform in games, and what's on the film rather than just feelings and opinions and emotions.

"Turn on the film, and there’s plays being made."

No matter if players address criticism publicly or not, the tape will always tell the story at the end of the day, which Purdy knows.

The main critique is that Purdy has loads of Pro Bowl talent around him, and any quarterback would have an easy-going with the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle on their side.

However, Purdy had to lead come-from-behind wins during the Niners’ Super Bowl run this past season. First, it was the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round before charging back in the second half against the Detroit Lions in the NFC title game.

"As long we’re winning games, it really don’t matter," he said.

Purdy totaled 4,280 yards passing last season with 31 touchdowns, leading the league with 9.6 yards per attempt.

It certainly helps to have All-Pro talent around, but Purdy still needs to make the throws at the end of the day.

That's what he plans to do under head coach Kyle Shanahan next season in hopes he can make it back to the Super Bowl.

