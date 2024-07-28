Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

American Lee Kiefer tops teammate Lauren Scruggs for gold in individual foil

It's the second straight individual foil Olympic gold in fencing for Kiefer

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

American Lee Kiefer won her second consecutive gold medal with a 15-6 victory over Lauren Scruggs in the individual foil fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Kiefer had topped Canada’s Eleanor Harvey to get to the final and now has two gold medals to show for it. She's the first American woman to win back-to-back gold in the individual foil event

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Lee Kiefer yells out

Lee Kiefer celebrates during the women's foil individual semifinal bout against Alice Volpi during the Olympic Games at Grand Palais on July 28, 2024, in Paris. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Scruggs had topped Italy’s Alice Volpi in her semifinal and was hoping to upset Kiefer in the final for her first gold. But she’ll have to settle for a silver medal.

Two more medals for the United States made it 12 for the Americans overall in Paris. 

It’s the third gold medal for the team as Kiefer joined the men’s swimming 4x100-meter freestyle team and swimmer Torri Huske with top prizes in France.

LIVE UPDATES: PARIS OLYMPICS CHURNS ON AS LAST SUPPER PARODY DRAWS INTENSE SCRUTINY

Lauren Scruggs wins over Italy

Lauren Scruggs reacts as she competes against Arianna Errigo in the women's foil individual quarter-final bout during the Olympic Games in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

Harvey picked up the bronze medal over Volpi, 15-12.

It was Harvey’s first medal of her fencing career. She had won gold in the individual foil competition at the 2022 Pan American Fencing Competition and a silver in 2024.

Eleanor Harvey wins bronze

Eleanor Harvey after winning against Alice Volpi in the women's foil individual bronze medal bout during the Olympic Games in Paris, on July 28, 2024. (Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She lost to Kiefer in the round of 16 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and lost to Kiefer in the semifinals of this year’s event before eventually making the podium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.