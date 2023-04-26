Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

NFL Draft prospect Anthony Richardson doesn't think he can be compared to anyone: 'I'm an alien'

Richardson had a standout final year at Florida

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Anthony Richardson could very well be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board at Thursday’s NFL Draft, and he made clear in the days leading up to the event he is different from the others.

The former Florida standout hyped himself up as an "alien" in an interview with NFL.com on Monday.

Anthony Richardson vs Florida State

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, #15, makes a pass attempt during the game between the Florida Gators and the Florida State Seminoles on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. (Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"As a player, I'm not human. I'm an alien," Richardson said. "I don't think I can be compared to anybody. As a person, I'm normal -- just a fun-loving guy who likes to make people smile."

Richardson’s draft stock increased in the days and weeks after he declared for the draft. He recorded a 4.43 time at the 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-feet-9-inches broad jump at the Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Richardson is predicted to become a "good starter within two years." With all of that being digested, he could easily be a top-10 pick on Thursday for quarterback-needy teams.

Anthony Richardson at the combine

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"He's the most intriguing player in the draft," a member of an NFL organization picking in the top 15 told NFL.com. "I could see him being the best QB in football within five years. It also wouldn't shock me if he was out of the league if he lands in the wrong spot. He has all the athletic tools. It'll depend on the coaches he gets to develop him and his willingness to work to be great."

In his final season at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class along with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker and Will Levis.

Anthony Richardson plays for Florida

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, #15, looks for a receiver during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators on Nov. 12, 2022 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Florida. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock first. Coach Frank Reich said the organization has an idea of who they will take with the top selection.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.