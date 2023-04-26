NFL Draft prospect Anthony Richardson doesn't think he can be compared to anyone: 'I'm an alien'

Anthony Richardson could very well be one of the first quarterbacks taken off the board at Thursday’s NFL Draft, and he made clear in the days leading up to the event he is different from the others.

The former Florida standout hyped himself up as an "alien" in an interview with NFL.com on Monday.

"As a player, I'm not human. I'm an alien," Richardson said. "I don't think I can be compared to anybody. As a person, I'm normal -- just a fun-loving guy who likes to make people smile."

Richardson’s draft stock increased in the days and weeks after he declared for the draft. He recorded a 4.43 time at the 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical jump and 10-feet-9-inches broad jump at the Scouting Combine.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Richardson is predicted to become a "good starter within two years." With all of that being digested, he could easily be a top-10 pick on Thursday for quarterback-needy teams.

"He's the most intriguing player in the draft," a member of an NFL organization picking in the top 15 told NFL.com. "I could see him being the best QB in football within five years. It also wouldn't shock me if he was out of the league if he lands in the wrong spot. He has all the athletic tools. It'll depend on the coaches he gets to develop him and his willingness to work to be great."

In his final season at Florida, Richardson threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns.

He is one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft class along with Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Hendon Hooker and Will Levis.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock first. Coach Frank Reich said the organization has an idea of who they will take with the top selection.