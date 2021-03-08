2021 Big West Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big West Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament starts March 9 and will run through March 13. Ten of the conference’s 11 teams made the tournament.

Each game will be played at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. The games will be held without spectators.

Here is the Big West schedule.

MARCH 9 – FIRST ROUND

(8) Cal State Northridge vs. (9) Long Beach State

(7) Cal State Fullerton vs. (10) Cal Poly

MARCH 11 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) UC Santa Barbara vs. TBD

(4) UC Davis vs. (5) Cal State Bakersfield

(2) UC Irvine vs. TBD

(3) UC Riverside vs. (6) Hawaii

MARCH 12 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 13 – CHAMPIONSHIP

TBD vs. TBD

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

JaQuori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara: McLaughlin starred on the Gauchos as the team earned the top seed in the conference tournament. He is averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 assists per game this season.

Collin Welp, UC Irvine: Welp is one of the top players for the Anteaters. The forward is averaging 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Arinze Chidom, UC Riverside: Chidom played 18 games for UC Riverside this season. He shot 49% from the field and averaged 13.5 points per game.

Ezra Manjon, UC Davis: Manjon was one of the top scorers fin the conference. He averaged 15.9 points in the regular season.

T.J. Starks, Cal State Northridge: Northridge might be the No. 8 seed, but Starks was a standout player in the regular season. He led the conference with 21.6 points per game.